Permission denied for Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo events

October 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru city police on Tuesday denied permission for celebration of Mahisha Dasara as well as the Chamundi Betta Chalo march on October 13.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., in a statement on Tuesday evening, said the police has denied permission for the organisers of both the events in view of the threat to peace and law and order situation in the city.

Former Mayor Purushotham, who heads the organising committee of Mahisha Dasara, had submitted an application to the Mysuru city police seeking permission for showering petals on the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hills at 9.30 a.m. on October 13 as part of Mahisha Dasara celebrations before taking out a procession from the foothills to Town Hall.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who is also the president of Mysuru city unit of BJP, too had sought permission from the city police for a Chamundi Betta Chalo agitation at 8 a.m. on October 13 to oppose the Mahisha Dasara celebration by taking out a march of supporters through the steps and in vehicles to Chamundi Hills.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramesh told reporters that the police had received requests for permission from both the groups. By evening, a statement was issued by his office refusing permission for both the events.

Earlier, the organisers of Mahisha Dasara had planned a bike rally from Ashokapuram to Mahishasura statue atop Chamundi Hills, where they would offer floral tributes and return to the foothills from where a procession was to be taken to Town Hall. A function to celebrate Mahisha Dasara was scheduled on Town Hall premises.

However, Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had opposed the celebration of Mahisha Dasara by giving a call for Chamundi Betta Chalo, said ward-level meetings will be held to mobilise support for their October 13 march to Chamundi Hills.

Mr. Simha addressed a ward-level meeting in Tilaknagar on Tuesday and called upon people to turn up for the Chamundi Betta chalo march.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana hit out at the BJP MP for opposing the Mahisha Dasara celebration.

He asked Mr. Simha what was his problem if Dalits and OBCs celebrated Mahisha Dasara. He said there was no reason for the BJP MP to oppose the celebration when the organisers had made it clear that their celebrations were against Chamundeshwari deity.

Mr. Lakshmana wondered why the police was not taking action against the BJP MP whom he accused of fomenting trouble.

