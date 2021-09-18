Karnataka

Permission denied for installing statue

A statue of actor Vishnuvardhan meant for installation at a park opposite the Chamaraja Circle was taken away by the city police and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on the grounds that there was no permission for its installation.

The 6 ft. tall statue made of fibre and other materials was slated for installation on Saturday at the park to mark the late actor’s birth anniversary. However, the city authorities foiled such plans which led to some tense moments near the park and the Chamaraja Circle. There was also a demonstration by the fans of the late actor who demanded that the statue be returned.


