Permission declined for Black Day programme planned by MES in Belagavi

Published - October 10, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has declined permission to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to observe Black Day during Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said in Belagavi on Wednesday that an MES application for permission to hold Black Day has been rejected.

He told officials at a meeting on Tuesday that the Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi will be a grand affair. He asked them to make necessary preparations. The State festival falls on Deepavali. Efforts should be made to facilitate both the celebrations, he said.

Every year, MES leaders take out a bicycle rally and a public rally to express their displeasure over the inclusion of Belagavi in Karnataka. The local political party has maintained that Belagavi is a Marathi majority area and if the principle of linguistic reorganisation of States is implemented, then it should be merged with Maharashtra.

MES members usually invite leaders from Maharashtra to address these rallies. Senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal, Shambhuraj Desai and others have spoken at such rallies in the past.

MES leaders say that they plan to invite Border Disputes Committee member and legislator Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi this year.

This Rajyotsava will be different as flowers will be showered on the statue of Rani Channamma.

A procession of tableaux and performances by folk artists will be organised. Kannada protagonists and leaders of various organisations fighting for the cause of land and language will be felicitated.

Cultural programmes will be organised at a public function at the District Stadium in Nehru Nagar here.

