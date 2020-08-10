Permanent relief centres to set up in 10 flood-prone districts

They will have separate accommodation facilities for men and women, besides hospitals and dining halls

In the wake of the State facing frequent floods, the government has decided to set up permanent relief centres in 10 flood-prone districts.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said setting up such centres was expected to cost over ₹200 crore.

The proposed centres would have facilities for separate accommodation of men and women, dining halls, toilets, hospitals and libraries, he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said he had directed the authorities concerned to provide quality food at the relief centres that had been set up in the flood-hit areas. “I have asked them to provide eggs during afternoon and night. The authorities should ensure that the victims are also given pickles, papad, curds and vegetable curry,” he said.

2019 flood compensation arrears released

Responding to the allegations that the government was yet to release compensation towards floods that affected the State in 2019, Mr. Ashok announced that the compensation amount had been released now. It may be noted that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had launched an attack on the government over the failure to release the compensation amount and said that such a delay had further deteriorated the condition during the present floods.

Mr. Ashok announced that ₹334.29 crore towards the third, fourth and fifth instalments with respect to construction of houses for those whose houses were damaged in 2019 floods in 21 districts had been released now to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

Appealing to the beneficiaries to get their share of compensation from the authorities concerned, he said 80 per cent of beneficiaries had not gone ahead with construction work.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a notification on August 7 stating that it would provide ₹5 lakh for re-construction of houses that have been severely damaged, and ₹3 lakh for repairing those damaged 25 to 75 per cent; and ₹50,000 for repairs of those damaged between 15 and 25 per cent.

Similarly, it has also made a provision for providing an immediate compensation of ₹10,000 to the flood-hit families for buying clothes, utensils and essentials.