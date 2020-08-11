Permanent relief centres to be set up in 10 districts

They will have separate accommodation facilities for men and women, besides hospitals and dining halls

In the wake of the State facing frequent floods, the government has decided to set up permanent relief centres in 10 flood-prone districts.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said setting up such centres was expected to cost over ₹200 crore.

Facilities

The proposed centres will have facilities for separate accommodation of men and women, dining halls, toilets, hospitals and libraries, he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said he had directed the authorities to provide quality food, including eggs and vegetables, at the relief centres.

Responding to the allegations that the government was yet to release compensation towards floods in 2019, Mr. Ashok announced that the compensation amount had been released now.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had launched an attack at the government over the failure to release the compensation amount and said that delay had further deteriorated the condition during the present floods.

Mr. Ashok announced that ₹334.29 crore towards the third, fourth and fifth instalments with respect to construction of houses for those whose houses were damaged in 2019 floods in 21 districts had been released now to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

House reconstruction

Meanwhile, the government has issued a notification that it would provide ₹5 lakh for reconstruction of houses that have been severely damaged, and ₹3 lakh for repairing those damaged between 25 to 75%; and ₹50,000 for repairs of those damaged between 15 and 25%.

Similarly, it has also made a provision for providing an immediate compensation of ₹10,000 to the flood-hit families for buying clothes, utensils and essentials.