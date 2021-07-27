Permanent goshala to come up either at Tegur or Madanbhavi

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked the authorities to look for suitable government land at Tegur or Madanbhavi villages in Dharwad taluk for setting up a permanent goshala for cattle.

Chairing a meeting of Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals at his office in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that the goshala should have all the facilities to take care of cattle.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Tegur village already had a Cattle Breed Development Centre spread over 324 acres of land. The goshala could be set up on the same premises or on the 28 acres of gomal land available at Madanbhavi village, he said.

Mr. Patil asked the officials to conduct spot visit and submit a report to him on the feasibility of setting up goshalas at these places that could accommodate 200 head of cattle.

Regarding the requirement of funds for Pinjarpol organisation in Hubballi, he asked the officials to collect a requisite proposal from them and send it to the government for approval.