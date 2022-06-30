Permanent fees exemption for PU girl students 

The Department of School Education and Literacy is permanently exempting the annual fees payment for girl students of Pre-University Colleges from the academic year of 2022-23.

The government had announced the exemption for girls, from nursery to postgraduation, with effect from the academic year of 2018-19, but a fresh order had to issued each year to continue it.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (earlier called DPUE) was providing a sum of ₹456 for each girl per year. This was paid to the principal’s account, which in turn, was credited as fee.

However, with the present order, there will be a permanent exemption and there will not be a need for recurring order for pre-university girl students.

But the old system will continue for degree and other girls.