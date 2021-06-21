Periodicity of trains extended

MANGALURU

21 June 2021 00:51 IST

The Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of two pairs of fully reserved festival special trains running via Konkan Railway network.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said only passengers with confirmed tickets would be allowed to board the trains even as they have to follow all COVID-19 protocol.

The trains are: Train No. 06337 / 06338 Okha - Ernakulam Jn. - Okha Bi-Weekly festival special express would run on monsoon timings between July 2 and October 31 and on non-mMonsoon timings till November first week. The train would have one 2-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC coaches, 14 sleeper class coaches, two second sitting coaches, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advertising

Advertising

Train no. 06071 / 06072 Dadar - Tirunelveli - Dadar Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run on monsoon timings till October 31 and under non-monsoon timetable thereafter till November first week. It will have one 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, seven sleeper coaches, three second sitting coaches and two generator cars, all LHB.