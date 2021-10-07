Periodicity of three trains extended

The Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of three festival special trains, including that of Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express, till January next.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said that the periodicity of Train No 02620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Daily Festival Special that is to end on November 9 has been extended till January 31, 2022. The periodicity of Train No 02619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Festival Special that is to end on November 11 has been extended till February 1, 2022.

The periodicity of Train Nos 06072/06071 Tirunelveli-Dadar-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Express is extended till January 26 and January 27, respectively.

Meanwhile, the periodicity of Train Nos 06338/06337 Ernakulam-Okha-Ernakulam Bi-Weekly Special is extended till January 28 and January 23, respectively, with a revised composition. The train will now have one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 13 sleeper class, three second sitting, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, in all 23.