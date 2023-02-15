Performances at fests usually pre-screened with zero tolerance towards negativity, say universities  

February 15, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the recent skit controversy at Jain (deemed-to-be-university), many questions were raised about the kind of screening and vigilance that takes place in universities and colleges before letting students perform on stage. It also raised questions related to the involvement of faculty members in planning performances and the guidelines which are generally provided to students during such events.

Most institutions said that they issue guidelines which say that performances which hurt the sentiments of religious or social communities will not be allowed during inter-college fests. “We make the participants sign a declaration form which says that they will abide by our guidelines. In case of disobedience, we immediately expel them from the stage and they will be disqualified,” said Kiran Jeevan, public relations and placements officer at St Joseph’s University.

At some universities, a pre-screening process also takes place where the material from the teams is played in front of a disciplinary committee before going on stage. “We have a strict screening process and this kind of approach has helped us avoid any untoward incidents so far. We also have a disciplinary action committee which immediately stops a performance even if it slightly goes against our rules,” said J. Surya Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, PES University.

While pre-planned content can be screened prior, college fests sometimes also include impromptu performances. A few institutions have taken the decision to ban such events to ensure that decorum is maintained. “We have banned some events like mad ads after we noticed that it had some vulgarity. With the remaining events, we reject performances which are in negative spirit. Our cultural teams and organising teams are constantly vigilant during fests,” said M. Dhanamjaya, Vice-Chancellor, Reva University.

Ample precaution

Universities also said that their students are sensitised in classrooms on a regular basis and it is made known that they should not hurt sentiments or create disturbance in society. Before sending their teams to other colleges for events, internal screening is mandatory. “The dean of student affairs checks this. We also need their parents to provide consent letters for their participation,” Mr. Surya said.