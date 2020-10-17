Performance review reveals contrary data

MYSURU

17 October 2020

The COVID-19 Performance Review of Mysuru district released by the Karnataka State COVID-19 war room shows that Mysuru reported 24,822 cases in a span of seven days.

This meant that the average cases per day in seven days should have been around 3,500 cases a day. On the contrary, the cases reported in Mysuru, as per the daily health bulletin, were less than 1,000 cases per day barring one or two days, when cases were little over the 1,000 mark.

When this was the case, there was a doubt on how Mysuru could report 24,822 cases in seven days. There could be an ‘incongruity’ in the data entry since such a big number was unthinkable if the daily bulletins were considered. The figure given in the review would need to be clarified as the same report shows a drop in the weekly positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the number of contacts per person in seven days was 12, while percentage of patients with no contact in seven days was 19.4%.