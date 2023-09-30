People’s rights do not exist in isolation but they are intrinsically connected to one’s duties, says judge

September 30, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“Principles of Natural Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity are the pillars upon which our Democratic Republic stands. These principles are not mere words. They are the guiding stars that illuminate the path towards a just and equitable society. Embedded within the Constitution, we find Part 3 that guarantees the fundamental rights of our citizens. They serve as the bedrock of democracy ensuring that individual freedom is protected and cherished. However, it is crucial to recognise that these rights do not exist in isolation. They are intrinsically connected to the concept of duties. Just as every right carries a responsibility, every freedom bears an obligation to act responsibly and ethically. The symbolic relationship between the rights and the duties forms the essence of a harmonious society,” Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar has said.

“Our thoughts on religious texts and scriptures are the rules of our duties which we refer to as Dharma, i.e., structured human behaviour”Aravind Kumar,Supreme Court judge

He was delivering a talk at the third Advocate B.B. Deshpande Memorial Oration Series at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was organised by Advocate B.B. Deshpande Memorial Oration Series in association with Vijnaneshwara Pratisthan Trust, Martur.

Dwelling deep into the ancient Hindu religious texts such as the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Mr. Kumar made an attempt to compare the fundamental rights and duties of the modern times that evolved in the process of the Constituent Assembly debates and found a place in the Constitution with that of ancient Indian jurisprudence.

“In the ancient times, people and their lives were based on noble conduct. There was no written Constitution. They lived on the principle that those who protect Dharma will be protected by Dharma. Tell the truth and follow the Dharma, is the principle that every religion preaches. This is what the Vedas said about 6,000 years ago. They laid down the duties in the form of commands. It was considered that failure to perform individual duties will result in sin for which there was punishment in another world. If you ask me, I would say that our thoughts on religious texts and scriptures, which I believe in, are the rules of our duties which we refer to as Dharma, i.e., structured human behaviour,” Mr. Kumar said.

He termed the ancient texts, particularly the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita, as timeless narratives that are not just stories but depositories of wisdom that continue to shape the moral and ethical fabric of the country much like the Constitution does it today.

The former Rajya Sabha member and the head of Vijnaneshwara Pratisthan Trust Basavaraj Patil Sedam, Karnataka State Law University Vice-Chancellor C. Basavaraju and others were present.