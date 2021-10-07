‘People’s pockets are being emptied daily under double engine govt.’

HUBBALLI

07 October 2021 21:21 IST

Despite the claims made by the BJP about having a “double engine” government, there has been no development in the State and only people’s pockets are being emptied, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Shivakumar said that he had very high expectations from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that he will do much for the development of the State. But, he has not spoken anything yet on Mahadayi, Krishna, Cauvery and Mekedatu projects, he said.

He said that under the “double engine” government, people’s pockets are being emptied daily and the government is not letting the public lead a normal life. “Now, people will teach the BJP a lesson in the elections,” he said.

He, however, said that it was not right to say that the Hangal and Sindgi byelections results will be an indicator to the forthcoming Assembly elections. “The byelection is an opportunity for the general public to express their pain,” he said.

He said that the BJP leaders were least bothered about the development of the State. “Although the BJP knew how to misuse administrative machinery, people’s verdict will be final. We have faith that the electorate will not yield to money power or any other pressure,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that earlier the Congress had extended support to the Janata Dal(Secular) for the sake of keeping secular forces together as per the direction of the party high command. On the Janata Dal(S) fielding Muslim candidates in both Hangal and Sindgi, he said that it was that party’s political plan and he will not comment on it.

He said that he did not believe in the words of the BJP. That party leader Arun Singh used to say that B.S. Yediyurappa was working honestly and efficiently when he was Chief Minister. If that was the case, why was he asked to step down, he sought to know.