People’s plan mooted for development of villages

Belagavi

15 August 2021 18:37 IST

The State government will adopt a grassroots approach to rural development, Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Sunday.

The Minister, who is tasked with hoisting the national flag on Independence Day in Belagavi, said that the government will roll out a people’s plan for the development of villages across the State.

This will be enforced under Section 309 of the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Act. This will be a document with a long-term vision.

The Minister said that resource allocation will be made to various gram panchayats based on this document.

The Minister recalled the sacrifice of Kittur Rani Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the contribution of activists Ganganagar Rao Deshpande to the freedom movement.