‘People’s lives can see meaningful transformation if Executive and Judiciary work hand in hand’

September 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of better coordination and understanding between the Executive and the Judiciary for giving better governance, Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra has said that people’s lives can see meaningful transformation if both these wings of the democracy work hand in hand.

“Lokayukta is such a powerful institution that it can get work done by simply issuing a notice to the authorities concerned. It is the power that is given to the institution. The very purpose of the constitution of Lokayukta is to ensure that the government discharges its duties efficiently. If both the Judiciary and Executive join hands together, they can achieve marvels in transforming people’s lives,” he said.

He was speaking on the roles of Lokayukta and Legal Services Authorities at a public event in Bidar on Sunday. The event was organised jointly by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authorities, the Bidar District Legal Services Authorities and the District Judiciary.

“Sitting in office and doing our work is not sufficient. We should move out of our comfort zone and mingle with people at the grassroots. We must organise sensitisation programmes in villages and make people aware of their rights and duties. When they come to know about Lokayukta and its powers, they will come forward seeking remedy from it,” he said.

District Legal Services Authority chairperson and Principal District and Sessions judge Vijaykumar Anand Shetty spoke about the need for top officials in the government to visit remote villages in the guise of ordinary persons and know about people’s conditions and come up with innovative and effective steps to improving the situation for people at the bottom of society.

Senior Civil judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority K. Kanakatte, Kalaburagi Lokayukta Superintendent of Police A.R. Kurnool and others were present.