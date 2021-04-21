‘People’s cooperation crucial in effectively handling pandemic’

HUBBALLI

21 April 2021 19:28 IST

Night curfew, weekend lockdown became inevitable as they took norms lightly: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that medical emergencies such as COVID-19 could not be handled effectively without the support of and cooperation from the general public.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that the decision on night curfew and weekend lockdown became inevitable as the people developed a casual approach towards standard operating procedure despite the risk to their lives.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if people failed to mend their ways and ignored the protocol again, the situation could turn from bad to worse forcing the administration to take further stringent steps.

Briefing presspersons about the regulations that would come into force on Wednesday night, he said that tough measures were being taken and restrictions imposed to break the infection chain.

Mr. Patil said that as per the Government Order, all shops and business establishments, excluding pharmacies, should be closed by 9 p.m. for the day. The order will be in force till May 4 in the twin cities and all taluks of the district.

During the weekend lockdown, no shops would be allowed to open barring those connected to essential services and people should refrain from venturing out as prohibitory orders will be in force, he said.

As per the order all educational institutions, coaching centres, cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, cultural and religious auditoriums, clubs will remain closed till May 4. Apart from banning all kinds of social and political gatherings, closure of places of worship has been ordered, he said.

Already hotels, bar and restaurants have stopped serving food on their premises. They have been allowed to hand out parcels, instead. However, hotels with lodging facility have been allowed to serve food only for room occupants. Those violating the protocol will be dealt with strictly which might lead to sealing premises, he said and added that at roadside inns and dabhas on highways only parcel services are allowed.

Mr. Patil clarified that essential businesses such as provision shops, pharmacies, meat and fish shops along with construction material shops will be allowed to operate and there will be no hindrance to construction activities and industries.

With the government allowing only 50 persons for marriage ceremonies, a special team has been formed to keep an eye on marriage halls and cases will be registered against organisers if the number exceeded the limit. Special bands with names on them will be issued to only 50 persons each attending marriages, he said.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that they have already begun taking action against violators. “We have booked cases against three bar and restaurants and a jewellery shop for violating the guidelines and hefty fine has been imposed,” he said.