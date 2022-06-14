‘People’s chargesheet’ against Nagesh released

Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, on Tuesday released what it called “people’s chargesheet” against Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and demanded his resignation.

In a release, the organisation cited the Minister’s alleged inability to work towards bridging learning gap following the pandemic, address malnutrition issues, “deliberate misinterpretation” of the orders of the High court of Karnataka to disallow Muslim girls to write exams wearing hijab, and “unprofessional, unscientific and casteist textbook revision process” to demand the Minister’s resignation.

Besides Mr. Nagesh’s resignation, the organisation demanded that the government provide eggs to schools in all districts, implement special measures to ensure that all children are in school and special programmes re taken up to ensure learning gap is covered, ensure that Muslim girl students are not harassed, their right to education and fundamental rights are not violated. The organisation has also demanded that revised textbooks are withdrawn and old textbooks issued immediately.