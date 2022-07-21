Karnataka

People will decide next CM, not Cong or JD(S) leaders: Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP was not bothered about the repeated assertions by Congress leaders of their desires for the top post. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA
Special Correspondent MYSURU July 21, 2022 15:01 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 15:01 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit out at the Opposition leaders’ statements on their chief ministerial aspirations, saying the people of Karnataka will decide who the next Chief Minister will be. He added that the BJP was not bothered about the repeated assertions by Congress leaders of their desires for the top post. “Let anyone say whatever they want, it is finally the people who will take the decision,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters at K R Pet in Mandya, he pointed out that everyone was aware of the rift between KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“If Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Kumaraswamy are seeking another term as the chief minister on public platforms, Mr Shivakumar is appealing for an opportunity for him to become the CM arguing that others have already got the post. People are watching the statements of Mr Shivakumar, Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr Siddaramaiah, who are competing for the CM’s chair knowing that the decision lies in the hands of the people,” he replied.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked about Mr Shivakumar’s appeal to the Vokkaliga community to strengthen his hands in reaching for the CM’s post, Mr Bommai said, “I have already commented on his statement and do not want to mention it again.”

Replying to questions on the appointment of new chairpersons to the boards and corporations, the CM said, “It will be done soon after my Delhi visit.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Mysore
Related Articles
Read more...