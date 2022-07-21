People will decide next CM, not Cong or JD(S) leaders: Bommai

He hit out at D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy over their ‘competition’ for the CM’s post

CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP was not bothered about the repeated assertions by Congress leaders of their desires for the top post. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

He hit out at D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy over their ‘competition’ for the CM’s post

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit out at the Opposition leaders’ statements on their chief ministerial aspirations, saying the people of Karnataka will decide who the next Chief Minister will be. He added that the BJP was not bothered about the repeated assertions by Congress leaders of their desires for the top post. “Let anyone say whatever they want, it is finally the people who will take the decision,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters at K R Pet in Mandya, he pointed out that everyone was aware of the rift between KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

“If Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Kumaraswamy are seeking another term as the chief minister on public platforms, Mr Shivakumar is appealing for an opportunity for him to become the CM arguing that others have already got the post. People are watching the statements of Mr Shivakumar, Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr Siddaramaiah, who are competing for the CM’s chair knowing that the decision lies in the hands of the people,” he replied.

When asked about Mr Shivakumar’s appeal to the Vokkaliga community to strengthen his hands in reaching for the CM’s post, Mr Bommai said, “I have already commented on his statement and do not want to mention it again.”

Replying to questions on the appointment of new chairpersons to the boards and corporations, the CM said, “It will be done soon after my Delhi visit.”