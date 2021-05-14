‘People who cast aspersions on Mysuru should apologise’

Sindhuri cleared by HC panel in Chamarajanagar oxygen case

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who has been cleared by a High Court committee of any wrongdoings in the Chamarajanagar oxygen case, has said that a “slur” against Mysuru district has been erased.

The committee, which went into the sequence of events leading to the death of COVID-19 patients in the district hospital at Chamarajanagar, did not hold anything wrong in the conduct of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

There were allegations that the district administration in Mysuru did not respond promptly to the oxygen requirements of Chamarajanagar which led to the death of patients.

Series of allegations

Ms. Sindhuri told mediapersons on Friday that those who cast such aspersions should apologise to the people of Mysuru. She said ever since taking charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru more than seven months ago, there were people levelling allegations against her, some of which were personal in nature but she had desisted from reacting to them.

“I don’t respond to petty and baseless allegations but in case of the Chamarajanagar incident there was an attempt to bring disrepute to the entire district while trying to target me and such people should apologise to the people of Mysuru,” said Ms. Sindhuri.