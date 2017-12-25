People warned against divisivetactics of Congress government

The Veerashaiva-Lingayata Janajagruti Samavesha here on Sunday passed eight resolutions, including the one seeking dissolution of the experts committee formed by State Minorities Commission to look into the issue of demand for religion status for Lingayat.

The resolutions, which were approved by the large crowd at the convention through a loud applause, included another one to declare Veerashaiva and Lingayat as one and the decisions of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Sri Shivakumar Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, on the issue. The other resolutions included a warning to the public to be alert against the divisive tactics of the Congress government to divide the community and to seek reservation under 2A category based on the population of the community.

The recent clash between supporters of Veerashaiva and Lingayat in Vijayapura found a mention at the convention, with Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha seeking immediate withdrawal of case against Sri Shivaprakash Swami of Basavana Bagewadi.

The swami said that under the influence of Minister M.B. Patil, the police had registered a case against Sri Shivaprakash Swami.