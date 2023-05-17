People wait for the big news in Siddaramaiah’s native village

May 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

While all action pertaining to selecting the new Chief Minister of Karnataka is taking place behind the scenes in Delhi, the mood in the distant Siddaramanahundi, about 26 km from Mysuru, is one of expectation tempered by reality of the ongoing power tussle.

For, Siddaramanahundi is the native village of Siddaramaiah whose formative years were spent here and his brother Sidde Gowda still lives there and is considered to be the ‘Yajmana’’ by the local community.

People without exception are confident that the issue will be resolved as to who will be the Chief Minister but display a sense of political maturity when they admit that both Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K.Shivakumar are worthy of the post.

Providing an analogy that is drawn from his agrarian background Rame Gowda of the village described the efforts put in during the elections by Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar akin to that of ‘’a pair of bullocks’’ which have to pull together in the same direction while tilling the fields. ‘’They are like ‘jodi yettu’ in the field and have to draw together to keep the Congress fortunes high even after elections’’, said Rame Gowda and conceded that power sharing was the best option.

Another villager agreed and said Mr. Siddaramaiah being the more senior of the two and already past 75 years of age should be sworn in first. ‘’Mr. Shivakumar has age on his side and hence he can wait for another two or three years’’, he added.

Though there were premature celebrations at one time followed by a dance and jig in the middle of the street, it was short-lived as the realisation dawned that the news was not authentic. Mr.Sidde Gowda in the meantime, took a break from speaking to the mediapersons and sat in front of the television set to update himself of any developments.

‘’People are happy that the son of a soil is in the race to be the Chief Minister of the State for the second time’’, remarked Shivanna, a farmer from the same village.

Further down the village, a group of farmers were huddled together in front of a shop trying to catch up with the latest TV news on their mobile set. ‘’It is all speculation and there is no official announcement’’, they sighed. For them - as for the rest of the State - the wait continues, for now.