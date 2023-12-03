People voted against corruption in Telangana, says Priyank Kharge

December 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As the stage has been set for Congress to assume office in Telangana, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that people voted against corruption and blessed Congress.

“I had visited Telangana many times during the poll campaign. In the last ten years of K. Chandrashekar Rao, the State saw massive corruption of around ₹10 lakh crores. Even common people speak of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project involving the scam of ₹1.5 lakh crores. The people thought that only Congress could save Telangana and voted in favour of it,” Mr. Priyank said in his brief interaction with the mediamen in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

When asked about the influence of the Karnataka government on the poll in the neighbouring State, Mr. Priyank said his party prepared the poll manifestos keeping in mind the positive impact of guarantee schemes that the Congress government implemented in Karnataka.

“Our programmes are designed in such a way that they would financially empower the vast majority of common people. BJP’s programmes are framed to spread instigate enmity among the people of different religions and trigger communal tensions,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Priyank said that the poll results of the four states that were out on Sunday would not have any impact on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Elections for the State Assemblies and that of Lok Sabha are completely different. We will go for Lok Sabha elections with the same agenda and programmes for bringing economic stability to the toiling masses,” he said.

