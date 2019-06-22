People urged to practise yoga daily

International Day of Yoga was observed across Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Apart from official events organised by the district and taluk administrations, local bodies of governance, schools and colleges, hundreds of private entities, and civil society structures organised special yoga practice sessions and lectures.

In a mass demonstration, organised by the district administration at Chandrakant Patil Stadium, Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA, zilla panchayat president Suvarna Hanamantharaya Malaji, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Raja P., and others participated.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Revoor called upon the people to practise yoga daily to maintain physical and psychological health.

“Yoga is not just a bunch of physical exercises, but a tool to keep mental and spiritual health in a good state,” Mr. Revoor said.

Mr. Raja stressed the need for teaching yoga at schools to make children healthy and responsible citizens.

Rajayogini B.K. Shivaleela of Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya elucidated the importance of yoga and meditation for leading a healthy and stress-free life.

Earlier, yoga teacher Nagaraj Salolli and his team of practitioners of Bhoomi Yoga Foundation demonstrated various postures to the enthusiasts gathered at the ground.

Thousands of students from various educational institutions, run by Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, practised yoga at SBR Grounds.

Dharwad

The city wore a vibrant look as many people turned up at the yoga demonstration programmes.

Despite cloudy weather, the activities began as early as 6.30 a.m. People, dressed in T-shirts, tracksuits, and pyjamas and carrying yoga mats, thronged the R. N. Shetty District Stadium where the administration conducted yoga camps.

Zilla panchayat president Vijaylaxmi Patil inaugurated the programme in absence of district in-charge Minister R.V. Deshpande by watering a sapling. The instructors demonstrated various yogasanas. Speaking after inaugurating the event, Ms. Patil said that yoga has a solution to both physical and mental problems.

Students and teachers of Karnatak College performed asanas at the college ground.

Yoga teacher Chandru Lamani explained the benefits of performing yoga.

The day was also observed at JSS College in Vidyagiri wherein more than 2,500 students actively performed various asanas.

Belagavi

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli inaugurated Yoga Day celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan.

Ayush Department trainer Shashidhar Tadakal and Nagaraj demonstrated various poses.

The day was also celebrated at KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research. Vivek A. Saoji, Vice-Chancellor, spoke of prevention being better than cure and said yoga was the best preventive measure for several maladies.

Certificates and prizes were distributed to students who won prizes in inter-collegiate yoga competitions held recently.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in the Military Cantonment Area, instructor Mohan Gavade spoke on the benefits of yoga in the daily life and trained students.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in the Air Force base in Sambra, over 1,200 students took part in the celebrations.

Nandini V. Kulkarni, yoga instructor, Rajyogani Brahma Kumari Devaki, Mohan Bagewadi from Pantajali Belagavi, Group Captain R.K. Prasad, Vimita, Educational Officer, Vijaya Ratnam , Principal, and teachers were present.