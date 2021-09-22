People urged to extend support to Bharat Bandh

KALABURAGI

22 September 2021 20:51 IST

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene State president Kodihalli Chandrashekar has urged people from all sections of society to support Bharat Bandh on September 27 called in protest against the new farm laws brought by the Centre.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrashekar said that with the enactment of the three farm laws — Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and facilitation) Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, farmers fear that they will lead to the abolishment of minimum support price.

These laws will push the agriculture sector from being government-run to a private-run sector, he added. He accused the Centre of not responding to the farmers protest that has been going on for the last 10 months near Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Condemning Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi and other places are being sponsored by the Congress or foreign agents, he said that Mr. Bommai has insulted farmers. If the government has any proof, it should take action against those sponsoring the protest.

Mr. Chandrashekar said that the Modi government is adopting policies that were affecting the livelihood of the working class. He charged the government with planning to privatise various State-owned infrastructure and public sector units, including airports, railways, roads and electricity supply.

Mr. Chandrashekar also participated in a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office organised by various Left parties.

He said that the government has failed to take action against Hindu Mahasabha leaders for issuing a life threat to Mr. Bommai over the recent demolition of an ancient temple in Mysuru. Mr. Chandrasekhar said that Mr. Bommai instead of insulting farmers should take action against those evil elements.