People urged to extend support for Kalaburagi bandh on January 17

January 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, All India Agricultural Workers Union, Construction Workers Federation, Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatana and All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) have appealed to the people of Kalaburagi district to support the Kalaburagi bandh called on January 17 to express solidarity with the distressed farmers.

Sangha leaders Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, M.B. Sajjan and Bheemshetty Yempalli, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that the government should file a criminal case against insurance companies for not settling claims of crop loss suffered by farmers across the district. He urged the government to take over the insurance companies and act as a catalyst for honouring claims of farmers.

Mr. Mamshetty said that private insurance companies are cheating farmers by rejecting claims or fixing lesser amount of claims for the insured crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Mr. Sajjan demanded that the State government include fixing of minimum support price (MSP) as per the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan panel and fix MSP at ₹12,000 per quintal of red gram and also ₹1,000 as incentive for red gram crop. He urged the government to impose at least 50% import duty on red gram.

On January 17, the organisations will begin the Kalaburagi bandh by staging a protest outside the Central Bus Stand from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The agitators will take out a protest march and organise a public meeting in the Super Market area, as part of the bandh.