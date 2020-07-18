People urged to become ‘Corona Warriors’ in Dharwad

DHARWAD

18 July 2020 00:46 IST

Ward-wise task force set up in the district

In the wake of surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharwad district, the district administration has sought help from the general public and has appealed to them to become ‘Corona Warriors’.

To make the fight against the pandemic more effective, the Dharwad district administration and Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) have jointly formed a ward-wise task force. The task force comprises of officials from the municipal corporation and volunteers.

Its basic objectives includes ensuring mandatory use of masks, maintenance of cleanliness in localities, discouraging spitting, and strict adherence to social distance norms.

The members will also have to ensure mandatory use of hand sanitisers in every commercial establishment, scientific disposal of bio-waste and penalising those violating COVID-19 guidelines. It will also be entrusted with the task of providing medical aid to the poor and helpless and distribution of medicines to aged persons and other services.

Focus on youth

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has appealed to the people particularly the youth to join hands with the administration in making Dharwad a COVID-19-free district.

Those interested have been requested to send their bio-data to https://forms.gle/UYqVr2kawrgnd1Xh9.