People urged not to pay heed to rumours and fake news

No dearth in beds in Bidar, says Deputy Commissioner

Responding to a video clip that showed the kith and kin of a patient appealing to the staff at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) to treat their patient on the hospital floor itself, if there were no beds available, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. said that there was no scarcity of beds in the district.

Speaking to media representatives on Wednesday, he said that the video was made with ill-intention and deliberately made viral.

“Some people who claimed to be members of an NGO are creating a rumour that there was no bed available for new patients in the district. The fact, however, is that there is no dearth in beds. We have 450 beds in the old hospital and another 100 beds in the new hospital. We will initiate legal action against those who are spreading misinformation and misleading the people,” he said, appealing to the people not to pay heed to rumours and fake news.

To a question, Mr. Ramachandran said that BRIMS was a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and not a COVID-19 care centre and only those COVID-19 patients who needed hospitalisation would be admitted there.

“There are 50 beds available in Aurad and another 28 beds in Humnabad taluk hospitals. Serious COVID-19 cases are admitted to BRIMS and others are sent to other hospitals where beds are available,” he said.