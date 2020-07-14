People urged not to misuse relaxationsgiven during lockdown in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

14 July 2020 20:21 IST

The main objective is to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, says Deputy Commissioner

As the Dharwad administration gets ready to implement lockdown in the district, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has announced several relaxations, while making an appeal to the people not to misuse them.

As per the announcement already made, there will be lockdown in the entire district from 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 15) to 8 p.m. on July 24.

On Tuesday, Mr. Patil issued a detailed order on the guidelines to be followed during the period.

Stating that the main objective in announcing lockdown again was to check the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, he appealed to the people to follow the guidelines in their own interest.

Exemption

As per the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, farming, industry, construction, road works, sale of essential commodities, medicine, milk, vegetables, fruits, bakeries and grocery and movement of those engaged in essential services, emergency health care, media, sanitation and transport of essential goods have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all commercial activities will be allowed from 5 a.m. to noon on all days during the lockdown. And, on July 19, which is a Sunday, there will be complete lockdown, Mr. Patil added.

As per the order, parcel service of food items and refreshments from hotels, restaurants and other small eateries will be allowed.

Closed

However, schools, colleges, coaching centres, all types of liquor shops, bars and restaurants, sports complexes shall remain closed. And, all religious ceremonies, conferences, seminars, rallies and marriages are barred. There will be no public transport services during this period.

No arrivals

Mr. Patil told presspersons that there would be a ban on arrival of people from other districts in Dharwad. He, however, clarified that private vehicles from other districts that have to pass through the district to reach other districts would be permitted on the condition that they did not drop anyone or pick up any passengers from the district.

He also clarified that people from Dharwad district who wish to go to other districts would be permitted to go but they would not be allowed back till the lockdown got over. “In case, people need to visit Dharwad district for medical emergencies, they will have to apply through sevasindhu portal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to allow those who have already booked tickets on trains or flights scheduled to arrive during the lockdown.