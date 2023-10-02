People told to adopt values of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in their life and not just celebrate birth anniversaries

October 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Mahatma Gandhi’s strong and vibrant ideologies will always remain relevant for the entire world, the father of the nation was not only a great political leader but also a radical social reformer, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has said.

Inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi and the former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri in Kalaburagi on Monday, Dr. Jadhav spoke about Gandhi’s life and his contribution to the freedom struggle.

Not only India, but the entire world is deeply inspired by the ideology and the simple lifestyle advocated and practiced by Gandhi. Having inspired millions of people during the freedom movement, he continues to be an inspiration to many even today. Gandhi laid great emphasis on banishing untouchability and promoting unity among different sections of society. He used the tools of non-violence to free India from British, Dr. Jadhav added.

Dr. Jadhav also commended the heroic role played by the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. The war, which saw Shastri’s slogan, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, being raised, formally ended with the Tashkent Agreement in January 1966.

The contribution made by Shashtri includes setting up the Border Security Force and the administrative reforms commission. Dr. Jadhav called upon people not to just celebrate the anniversaries of great personalities like Gandhi and Shastri but also to follow their principles.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil called upon children to adopt the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi in their life. Gandhi preached the gospel of unity and shunned untouchability. He worked to promote education, cleanliness and hygiene and considered alcohol consumption a social evil.

A student dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and spinning the charkha and drawing the yarn on one side of the stage, was the cynosure of all eyes during the birth anniversary celebration programme.

Nine students who won in various competitions organised as a part of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi were felicitated on the occasion. The winners of each category were given a cash prize of ₹3,000, ₹2,000 and ₹1,000, respectively.

Prize winners

In high school category, Pooja S.H. of eighth standard in Adarsh Vidyalaya School in Chennur village in Jewargi bagged the first place, Rehanasha of class 10 from Sedam Government School got the second place and Rakshita of Class 10 from the Government School at Mangalagi village in Chittapur taluk bagged the third prize.

Similarly, in the degree college category, Ramesh Jagalayya of first PU from Gurukul Independent College bagged the first prize, Jyothi Rajnikanth of second PU from Gurukul Independent College secured the second prize and Siddamma Beerappa of second PU from Chittapur Government Degree College got the third prize.

In the post-graduate category, Jayashree Bheemashankar, a second year student of MA Political Science at Gulbarga University, bagged the first prize, Yallalinga Singhe, a second year student of MA History got the second prize and Asiya Patel, B.Sc first year student of Government First-Grade College, Afzalpur taluk, got the third prize.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Police Commissioner R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu and Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena were present.

