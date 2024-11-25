People supported Congress in byelections for its pro-people governance, says MLC

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and MLC A. Vasanth Kumar has said that the people’s mandate in the by-elections to the three Assembly constituencies in the State is evident of pro-people governance by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Sunday, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal(S) are facing a great insult in the aftermath of the results.

“The BJP and the Janata Dal(S) together made hectic efforts to bring a bad image to the Congress government by making false allegations against Mr. Siddaramaiah and topple the government. But the people have shown solidarity with the pro-people governance by supporting Congress candidates in Shiggoan, Sandur and Channapatna and rejected the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) alliance candidates,” he said.

Despite the Congress’ byelection victory through EVMs in Karnataka, Mr. Vasanth Kumar claimed that the results in the Maharashtra Assembly elections have created some suspicion over the “misuse” of EVMs by the BJP. “Elections should be held through ballot papers to ensure fairness,” he said.

District Congress Committee president Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Razaq Ustad, K. Shantappa, Amaregouda Hanchinal, Abdul Kareem and others were present.

