People still trust newspapers: Darshanapur

July 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a Press Day programme in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said that despite tough competition by social media, print media still has credibility among readers and it should continue with its efforts.

He was speaking at the Press Day programme organised by Yadgir District Unit of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Yadgir on Saturday.

Mr. Darshanapur, who is also district incharge Minister, reiterated how newspapers are helpful in nation-building as they help bring in changes in the society. He said that people trusted newspapers because of their accuracy when compared to social media.

Bhavanisingh Thakur, State vice president of KUWJ, Mallappa Sankin, president of the district unit, and Sangappa Upase, Commissioner of Yadgir CMC, also spoke.

The unit felicitated reporters during the event and also gave away awards to reporters and their family members for winning prizes in the annual sports event held recently.

Raghavendra Kamanatagi, State Parishat member, Siddappa Hotti, Somashekher Mannur, Bapu Gowda and others were present. 

