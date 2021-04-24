People stay at home in Hassan

The lockdown was total in Hassan on Saturday. People hardly stepped out of their homes and roads were empty, except police vehicles at corners. Those people, who were travelling, had to convince the police of their purpose of coming out.

The public were allowed to purchase essential items up to 10 a.m. Hundreds bought milk, vegetables and other food items at shops in residential layouts. The APMC market was also closed for the day. The farmers were told not to bring producs to the market on the day well in advance. Except for medical shops and a few hotels, all business establishments were closed. Some continued with construction activity on the city outskirts.

The police went around to ensure the lockdown was implemented effectively. Business establishments at N.R. Circle, M.G.Road, Race Course Road and Santhepet were shut. Similar was the situation at taluk centres in the district. There was no restriction on agriculture activities in rural areas.

The increasing cases of COVID-19 also forced people to stay indoors. There were 814 fresh cases reported on the day and so far 522 people have died due to the infection. The district administration has repeatedly appealed to the public to stay at home to avoid the infection.