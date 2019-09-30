People soak in Dasara spirit

The city has come alive in different hues as the 10-day Dasara got under way on Sunday. While the official inauguration was atop Chamundi Hills, the events that will take place till October 8 will be in city. Soon after the inauguration, the Dasara Sports Torch which reached Chamundi Hills after traversing over 350 km, was received for its final leg before the inauguration of the sporting events at Chamundi Vihar stadium.

Cultural programmes are being held at eight venues. These were inaugurated at the palace by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who also conferred the Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan Award on B.S. Vijaraghavan after which there was a dance-drama presentation on Jayachamaraja Wadiyar by Radhika Nandakumar.

The drive through the city provided an enthralling experience as about 90 km of road has been illuminated. This is in addition to 90 circles embellished with lights. The downside is the traffic congestion.

Food mela

The food mela got underway at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Ground and will showcase culinary delights from across the State. Ahara Mela will be held for 12 day. There are 95 stalls at the Scouts and Guides while 75 have been set up at the Lalith Mahal Palace grounds.

The heliride inaugurated on Saturday is expected to gain traction in the days ahead. Dasara water sports will be at KRS backwaters. Power paragliding is another feature that is expected to be a hit with the youngsters.

Film festival

The Dasara film festival was inaugurated at Kalamandira. Deputy CM Govind M. Karjol called for greater encouragement to Kannada film industry in film festivals and Dasara. He said the maharajas in their heyday used to patronise art and culture and today, the government institutions tend to be a part of it.