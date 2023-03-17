ADVERTISEMENT

People should vote for BJP for our works: CM

March 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

He said positive changes were happening in the State under the BJP government

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distributing record of rights to slum dwellers during a programme in Honnali of Davanagere district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that positive changes were happening in the State under the BJP government and people should vote for them again considering the good work done by them.

He was addressing a public gathering in Honnali of Davanagere district after laying foundation stone for various development works of Honnali and Nyamati taluks and symbolically distributing record of rights and sanction letters to beneficiaries of various government schemes on Friday.

Mr. Bommai said that the BJP government had disbursed compensation to the tune of ₹3,000 crore within a month towards house collapse and damages and ‘Raita Vidya Nidhi’ scheme to help farmers’ children has reached 13 lakh children. Yashaswini scheme has been relaunched and ₹180 crore has been earmarked for providing life insurance cover to farmers, he said.

He said that under the ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ scheme launched by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, 30% of the beneficiaries were from the minority communities. Now by increasing the reservation percentage to the SC/ST candidates, the government had provided social justice, he said.

The Chief Minister said that under Jal Jivan Mission, the State government had provided tap water connections to 40 lakh houses in Karnataka and the plan was to reach another 25 lakh houses in the State. Also commending the work done by MLA M.P. Renukacharya, he appealed to the people to elect him again.

