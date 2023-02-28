People should participate actively in efforts to eradicate social evils, says judge

February 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of people’s active participation in eradicating social evils, district judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority Sushant Chougale has urged residents to be determined enough not to practice nor to allow others to practice child marriage, child labour and dowry system in their villages.

“I am interested in interacting more with people in remote villages and Tandas [Lambani hamlets] than with people in big cities, as I strongly believe that the nation can make progress with the development of villages. Child marriage, child labour and dowry system are impediments to the nation’s progress and also, these are illegal. You should be determined enough not only not to practice them but also not to allow others to practice in your neighbourhood,” Mr. Chougale said.

He was addressing a legal awareness programme at Devapur Tanda in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Monday. The event was organised jointly by Sidhartha Law College, which is affiliated to Karnataka State Law University, the Kalaburagi unit of National Service Scheme (NSS) and the District Legal Services Authority.

Though he was scheduled to speak on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, Mr. Chougale went on to create awareness on other vital issues such as dowry and sexual offences against children.

“Sexual offences against children are on the rise. There is an act called Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. As per its provisions, sexual abuse of not just minor girls but also minor boys is an offence. You should not commit such offences and nor should you to allow others to commit them. The problem is that you feel that you and your family are safe, though someone in your neighbourhood is in trouble and you don’t act. What happens to the child of your neighbours today may happen to your child the next day. Don’t wait for that day to resist and protest. You all should collectively work to protect your children from the evils of sexual offences, child marriage, dowry and other such social evils,” he said.

Principal of Sidhartha Law College S. Chandrashekhar presided over the event.

Faculty member Aparna J. Shindhe and NSS coordinator Tippeswamy and others were present.

Sidhartha Law College students who undertook grassroots survey on the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes in the Tanda shared their experiences.