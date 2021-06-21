People should not hesitate to take vaccine: Shettar

HUBBALLI

21 June 2021 20:07 IST

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that as per the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest vaccination drive has been launched in the State and people should not hesitate to get themselves inoculated against the pandemic.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the vaccination drive for family members of policemen at Old CAR Grounds in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that there was a lot of misinformation on the vaccine after the first wave. “However, after the second wave caused a lot of damage, people woke up and are now coming forward to get vaccinated. After initial confusion about who should take up the vaccination drive, the Union government has come forward to get everyone above the age of 18 inoculated,” he said.

201 vaccine centres

Mr. Shettar said that 201 vaccine centres have been set up in the district and there is good response from the people. The district has received 50,480 doses of vaccine and the plan is to inoculate 27,000 people. “I have received two doses of the vaccine and there is no side effect. The vaccine protects us from getting infected with the pandemic,” he said.

Lauding the arrangements made by a team led by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and others, Mr. Shettar said that as per the demand of the Police Commissioner, vaccine doses are being given to family members of police officials and personnel.

MLC Pradeep Shettar, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar and others were present.

Meanwhile, a special drive to get physically challenged persons inoculated against the pandemic is being carried out by the district administration.

On Monday, the vaccination drive was formally inaugurated by District Welfare Officer for the Disabled D.N. Moolimani at the School for the Visually Impaired on Siddaroodh Mutt premises.

Similarly, elected representatives and senior officials inaugurated vaccination camps at various places in the district, including those held in the taluk centres.

District in-charge Ministers formally inaugurated vaccination drives in various districts of North Karnataka.