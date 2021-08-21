Karnataka

People should follow norms and avoid crowding, says Bommai

To contain COVID-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to the public to strictly follow protocols and avoid crowding at markets and public places during festival days.

Replying to a question on the violation of COVID-19 norms, he said people should cooperate with the government in containing infections.

A few days ago, considering the upcoming festive season (August-October), the government had ordered a ban on large-scale social, political, religious, and cultural congregations of people. It had directed the district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on festive days.

The State government said that no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings would be permitted during the season.


