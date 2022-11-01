People should exhibit same unity shown for unification to develop State, says Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner  

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing the need for unity and collective efforts for the development of the State, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar called upon people to show the same unity and strength that the people of Karnataka had showed for the unification of the State six decades ago, in order to help develop the State.

“Millions of people fought for the unification of Karnataka. We need to display the same unity and strength that our forefathers had shown for the development and welfare of the State,” Mr. Gurukar said.

He was delivering the Karnataka Rajyotsava speech at Nagareshwar High School at the Gunj area in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Since the district In-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani, also the Minister for Large & Medium Industries, was busy in the preparation of the Global Investors’ Meet scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner was assigned the task of hoisting the flag to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Gurukar gave a brief description of the Karnataka unification movement that had its genesis in 1856 when Chennabasappa mooted the idea of bringing all Kannada-speaking areas that were scattered in different administrative set-ups, under a single administration with definite geographical boundaries.

He went on to name major leaders of the unification movement whose relentless struggles contributed to the unification of Kannada-speaking areas in Mysore State on November 1, 1956 which was later renamed to Karnataka by the then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in 1973.

“These great leaders had fought and realised the long-cherished dream of unification. It is now our duty to strive for its development and prosperity. Everyone in the State need to be committed to the cause,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Pointing to the contributions that Kalaburagi district made to literature, culture, and economy, Mr. Gurukar noted that the district had gave the first Kannada epic, Kaviraj Marga, to Kannada literature.

“Kalaburagi is a land of Vachana, Dasa, folk, Tatvapada, and Sufi literature. It is home to different religions, languages and cultures. It has a rich tradition of harmonious coexistence of people from different cultural backgrounds and identities,” Mr. Gurukar said.

The officer gave a brief picture of the government projects and welfare programmes implemented and in progress.

He hailed the recent government decision to increase the reservation quota to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and announced the government plans and projects meant for the development and welfare of SCs and STs in the district.

Later, a colourful procession was taken from Nagareshwar High School to S.M. Pandit Rangamandir. Many performing cultural troupes and awareness tableaus of different departments were part of the procession.

Schoolchildren remembered Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar, who was posthumously conferred the Karnataka Ratna award on the same day in Bengaluru, by singing Bombe Helutaite, Matte Helutaite, Neene Rajakumara song in the procession.