People should desist from attacking police and police stations: Praveen Sood

Praveen Sood, DG & IGP, Karnataka State Police, warned of strict action against anyone who attacks police and police stations.

“In both D.J. Halli in Bengaluru and the recent Hubballi violence, police stations and police have been attacked by mobs for no fault of theirs. I appeal to everyone in society to trust the police, file a complaint with the police against any miscreants and we will take action against them, like we did in D.J. Halli and in Hubballi. I appeal to everyone not to take law into their hands and attack police and police stations. You cannot take out your anger on the police. If you do so, action will be swift and stringent,” he said on Friday.

Speaking of the investigation into the Hubballi violence, Mr. Sood said most of those who were directly involved in violence were already arrested. “There are certain people who have instigated the violence and had an indirect role. Technical investigation is underway to identify them and they will also soon be arrested,” he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said there were several “unseen hands” including some organisations behind the violence in Hubballi. “We know who they are and we are contemplating suitable action against them to control them and even ban them,” he said, without naming any organisation.

“The Hubballi incident was a conspiracy to create large-scale violence. Some organisations are behind it. Innocent people were provoked. We will take action against these organisations,” he said. He also blamed Congress’s “appeasement politics” for the rise of such incidents of violence in the state.