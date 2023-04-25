People protesting against internal reservations are misled, says BJP MLA

April 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP MLA Ashok Naik said the people protesting against the internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes lack awareness and they had been misled.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Naik maintained that the State government’s recommendation for the internal reservations for SCs was a laudable gesture. “It is a historic decision. Every caste should get social justice. The decision taken by the government ensure social justice for all”, he said.

A section of Banjara community, he said, had been protesting against the internal reservation without understanding the issue. People who want to dethrone the BJP government had been behind the protests, he alleged, adding that the Banjara community would understand the truth and support the government’s decision.

Youths of Banjara community staged many protests in different parts of Shivamogga district recently opposing the internal reservation. In some places, the protesters have stopped BJP candidates from entering their villages for election campaign.