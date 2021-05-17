People pour out their woes

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani interacting with people at Shahabad Community Health Centre on Monday.

KALABURAGI

17 May 2021 21:16 IST

Hit hard by the pandemic situation and the inadequate response from government agencies during a health crisis, people of Shahabad in Kalaburagi district poured out their problems to Mines and Geology Minister and district in-charge Murugesh Nirani when he visited the Shahabad Community Health Centre on Monday.

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the district and people in the area are hit hard. Government health servants are not responsive to the people’s woes. Most of the health staff are not available at the Community Health Centre when people are in dire need,” a few people told Mr. Nirani.

Responding to the unexpected resentment from the people, Taluk Health Officer of Shahabad Deepak Patil pleaded helplessness due to the sudden rush of patients owing to the fast-spreading pandemic against limited resources to handle the demand.

“Shahabad was just upgraded as a taluk recently and all the required infrastructure, including human resources, are yet to be provided to facilitate full-fledged functioning of the taluk. After the outbreak of the pandemic, a large number of patients are turning up at Community Health Centre seeking treatment and we are unable to handle the situation owing to the limited resources. The Community Health Centre needs to be upgraded to a taluk hospital so that it gets more resources and enables us to cater to the increasing demand,” Dr. Patil said.

Adding to Dr. Patil, Shahabad Community Health Centre Administrative Officer (Provisional) Mohammed Abdul Raheem said that the posts of a general medical officer, non-communicable diseases doctor and anaesthetist are lying vacant.

“The centre saw a footfall of around 350 outpatients every day. The number has dropped to 150 now. Since the pandemic is spreading fast in the rural areas, we need to open a COVID Care Centre here,” he said.

In his response, Mr. Nirani announced that a COVID Care Centre will shortly be opened at the Shahabad Community Health Centre and five oxygen cylinders will be provided for the purpose. He also directed District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed to deploy a gynaecologist who will work for three days a week in the Community Health Centre.

“We have also taken an initiative to convert the Shahabad ESIC Hospital into a COVID Care Centre and work is on. Once it is functional, we will put in all efforts to upgrade it into a full-fledged hospital,” Mr. Nirani said.

Lok Sabha Member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, legislators Basavaraj Mattimadu, B.G. Patil, Shashil G Namoshi, Karnataka State Women Development Corporation president Shashikala Tengali, BJP leaders Vishwanath Patil Hebbal, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, Amarnath Patil, Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi and others were present.