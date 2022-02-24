People pinning hopes on CM to implement projects already announced

150 drug companies have shown interest in establishing their units in Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area, says Deputy Commissioner

150 drug companies have shown interest in establishing their units in Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area, says Deputy Commissioner

Three major projects that were announced for Yadgir district in the previous budgets are yet to be implemented even after several years and now people are pinning their hopes on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take them up.

During the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced the Israel model of agriculture system in eight districts, including Yadgir, at a cost of ₹300 crore when he presented the budget in 2019.

Before announcing the project, he visited Israel to study the agriculture model which is known for its unique methods of farming using advanced technologies to achieve high productivity with limited sources. But, the project is yet to see the light of day.

Considering the shortage of drinking water during summer, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced in his budget presented in 2020 a reservoir on the Krishna near Tinthani village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir to supply drinking water to identified villagers/ areas in Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts.

Sources in the department concerned said that the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) is in progress. They, however, said that it will take time for realisation.

And, a bulk drug park announced by Mr. Yediyurappa in the 2021 budget is still on paper. The park is set to come up in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area in the district at a cost of ₹1,478 crore. The project, it is said, requires additional land but farmers who already gave away land during the previous acquisition are now opposing further land acquisition by the Government.

Naganagouda Kandkur, Janata Dal(S) MLA from Gurmitkal, under whose constituency the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area falls, criticising the Government for not implementing the projects that have announced, said, “The district will not see development with a mere announcement of such projects. The Government should show commitment by implementing them. The BJP Government is not interested in making Yadgir a developed district.”

Responding to a query, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya told The Hindu that 150 drug companies have shown interest in establishing their units in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area as 1,500 acres of land out of 3,300 acres have already been developed.

“Of the 150, 11 companies have taken up civil works which are in progress. The expected projects will commence only after environment clearance is given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” she added.