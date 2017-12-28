People of State will give fitting reply to Anantkumar Hegde, says Teesta Setalvad

Taking serious objection to Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s recent statement on changing the Constitution, human rights activist Teesta Setalvad said the people of the State will give a fitting reply to his statements in the coming days.

She was speaking after inaugurating a two-day event organised by Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the organisation on Thursday.

“The Constitution drafted under the leadership of B.R. Ambedkar is the representation of sacrifice and aspiration of workers, farmers, women, and minorities of the land,” she said. She further said that speaking about a Hindu Rashtra itself is anti-constitutional.

Referring to the recent elections in Gujarat, Ms. Setalvad said she was seeing a ray of hope. “The hegemonical tendencies of Hindutva are cracking in Gujarat. Victory of Jignesh Mevani is not an individual’s victory but a sign for the need for an alternative politics.”

She stressed the need for a replica of Jignesh Mevani model of victory in Karnataka in the coming elections. “At least in 20-25 seats activists should contest and win.”

Remembering Gauri Lankesh, the journalist who was associated with Komu Souharda Vedike, Ms. Setalvad said her memory inspires all. “The best tribute to her life and the only way we can defy the forces that killed her is to carry on the fight,” she added.

In the inaugural session of the two-day event tributes were paid to intellectuals who participated in the activities of the organisation. They included K.Ramdas, Hassan Mansoor, Yuvaraj, Pastor Anand, Ananathamurthy, Ajeej, H.L. Keshavamurthy, Gauri Lankesh and Lakshman G.

Office-bearers of Komu Souharda Vedike were present.