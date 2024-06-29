Progressive organisations in Shivamogga are unhappy with an appeal by Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre to the Union Government to clear the lease of over 20,000 hectares of forest land to the Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) in Bhadravati. They have been demanding return of the land to the Forest Department of Karnataka.

During his visit to Delhi on June 25, Mr. Khandre met Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and requested approval for the lease of 20,005.42 ha of forest land to the MPM, which has been defunct since 2015, for captive plantations of acacia. The company requires raw material for production of paper.

The State Government had leased a forest spread over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Chitradurga districts to MPM to harvest pulpwood, a raw material for the industry, for a period of 40 years. The lease came to an end in August 2020.

Nammurige Acacia Beda Horata Okkuta, a forum of organisations in Shivamogga opposing acacia cultivation, do not want the State Government to renew the lease. They want the government to take back the forest land. Then Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who is now CM, had written to the State Government, urged the administration not to renew the lease.

However, in November 2020, the State Government renewed the lease for another 40 years. The Union Ministry for Environment & Forest (MoEF) had objected to renewal of the lease. In this context, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre appealed to the Union Minister to grant approval for the lease.

K.P. Sripal, convener of the forum opposing acacia, said there is no point in renewing the lease of forest land for MPM, which had been defunct for the last nine years. “There is hardly any employee left at the unit. For what purpose has the government renewed the lease?”

The State Government had floated a tender inviting private players to operate the industry. However, the response was poor.

Mr. Sripal said, “We are not opposed to revival of the industry. As of now, the acacia grown in the captive plantation is sufficient to run the industry for another 10–12 years. However, the forest land should be returned to the Forest Department, after harvesting pulpwood in a phased manner.”

He suspects that a lobby is working to take over the forest land under the control of MPM. “The Forest Minister’s interest in this issue prompts us to suspect the hand of a political lobby behind thus development. Being Minister for Forest, we expect him to take decisions to conserve forest land, not to support acacia cultivation,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra Chenni, a retired professor at Kuvempu University, pointed out that acacia cultivation would harm natural forests, which has been shown by several studies. Acacia does not allow any other plant to grow.

“Instead of growing acacia, the government should allow revival of natural forest on the 20,000 hectares of land. Development will be meaningful only if nature is not affected,” he said.

M. Gurumurthy, State convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, said that a delegation of activists would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaian to take up this issue. “Siddaramaiah had earlier opposed the leasing of forest land. I hope he stands by his opinion. We will work out the future strategy if the government does not consider our plea,” he added.

