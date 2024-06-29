GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People of Shivamogga urge Government of Karnataka to take back forest land leased to Mysore Paper Mills, which has been defunct since 2015

The Union Ministry for Environment & Forest (MoEF) had objected to renewal of the lease

Published - June 29, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Government of Karnataka has leased 20,005.42 hectares of forest land to Mysore Paper Mills, based at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Doubts have arisen because the company has been defunct since 2015.

Government of Karnataka has leased 20,005.42 hectares of forest land to Mysore Paper Mills, based at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Doubts have arisen because the company has been defunct since 2015. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Progressive organisations in Shivamogga are unhappy with an appeal by Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre to the Union Government to clear the lease of over 20,000 hectares of forest land to the Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) in Bhadravati. They have been demanding return of the land to the Forest Department of Karnataka.

During his visit to Delhi on June 25, Mr. Khandre met Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and requested approval for the lease of 20,005.42 ha of forest land to the MPM, which has been defunct since 2015, for captive plantations of acacia. The company requires raw material for production of paper.

Activists submitted a memorandum to Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa demanding taking back of forest land leased to MPM in Bhadravati, in Shivamogga on March 4, 2024.

Activists submitted a memorandum to Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa demanding taking back of forest land leased to MPM in Bhadravati, in Shivamogga on March 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Government had leased a forest spread over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Chitradurga districts to MPM to harvest pulpwood, a raw material for the industry, for a period of 40 years. The lease came to an end in August 2020.

Nammurige Acacia Beda Horata Okkuta, a forum of organisations in Shivamogga opposing acacia cultivation, do not want the State Government to renew the lease. They want the government to take back the forest land. Then Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who is now CM, had written to the State Government, urged the administration not to renew the lease.

However, in November 2020, the State Government renewed the lease for another 40 years. The Union Ministry for Environment & Forest (MoEF) had objected to renewal of the lease. In this context, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre appealed to the Union Minister to grant approval for the lease.

K.P. Sripal, convener of the forum opposing acacia, said there is no point in renewing the lease of forest land for MPM, which had been defunct for the last nine years. “There is hardly any employee left at the unit. For what purpose has the government renewed the lease?”

Recent developments on Mysore Paper Mills

The State Government had floated a tender inviting private players to operate the industry. However, the response was poor.

Mr. Sripal said, “We are not opposed to revival of the industry. As of now, the acacia grown in the captive plantation is sufficient to run the industry for another 10–12 years. However, the forest land should be returned to the Forest Department, after harvesting pulpwood in a phased manner.”

He suspects that a lobby is working to take over the forest land under the control of MPM. “The Forest Minister’s interest in this issue prompts us to suspect the hand of a political lobby behind thus development. Being Minister for Forest, we expect him to take decisions to conserve forest land, not to support acacia cultivation,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra Chenni, a retired professor at Kuvempu University, pointed out that acacia cultivation would harm natural forests, which has been shown by several studies. Acacia does not allow any other plant to grow.

“Instead of growing acacia, the government should allow revival of natural forest on the 20,000 hectares of land. Development will be meaningful only if nature is not affected,” he said.

M. Gurumurthy, State convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, said that a delegation of activists would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaian to take up this issue. “Siddaramaiah had earlier opposed the leasing of forest land. I hope he stands by his opinion. We will work out the future strategy if the government does not consider our plea,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / forests / economy, business and finance / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.