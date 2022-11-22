People of Hadinaaru hold expo to highlight biodiversity of their village to protest land acquisition move

November 22, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

A unique initiative featuring a photo exhibition to highlight the local biodiversity and cultural history of the region is on at Hadinaaru village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

This is to build opposition to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) proposal to acquire 1,057 acres of land in and around Hadinaaru.

During jatre

The temporary expo has been set up to coincide with the Bilikere Mahadeshwaraswami temple jatre mahotsava which draws thousands of people from the area every year.

‘Nodi Banni Nammura’ (Come…See Our Village) is set up on a ground near the temple and features scores of photographs, posters, and printed material providing snapshots of the biodiversity and the cultural heritage that people of the village could lose if the land acquisition was allowed to take place.

Kiran, one of the stakeholders opposed to the KIADB’s proposed move, said that the expo had been drawing tremendous response and many of the local people were unaware of the local history, heritage, and the diversity which they feel, should be conserved.

The expo documents in detail the number of lakes, the hillocks, the legends associated with them, and the folklore that has evolved which is now part of the local culture. Besides, it has a wealth of details on the number of species of birds that have been documented. The villagers are asked to introspect on their future and the challenges they may face in case of land acquisition and eviction, said Mr. Kiran.

Of hillocks and lakes

About the Hulimavu hillock in the vicinity, the organisers have taken pains to highlight that it supports nearly 450 species of trees and cited the details from Mysore Flora, published by two scholars of the University of Mysore in 1981.

Another hillock in the vicinity is Nittegudda and the expo underlines that black-naped hare, chital, jungle cat, Indian golden jackal, leopards, and butterflies such as crimson rose, gram blue, and tawny coster have been documented. Efforts have been made to trace the history and the legends associated with the Bilikere Mahadeshwaraswami temple and the culture that has evolved around it.

Similarly, details of Hadinaaru lake have been highlighted apart from providing a snapshot of the biodiversity it sustains. The lake plays host to nearly 145 species of birds, including migratory birds from different parts of the world that have been underlined as ‘’our guests from Mongolia and Russia’’ with reference to bar-headed goose which flock to the lake every year during winter.

More than 15,000 people have visited the exhibition which will conclude on Wednesday.