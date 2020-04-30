Karnataka

People not wearing masks in public places fined

MCC officials led by Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj during a drive to enforce wearing of masks in public places in Mysuru on Thursday.

MCC officials led by Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj during a drive to enforce wearing of masks in public places in Mysuru on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

MCC officials reined in 142 people in three days, collecting ₹14,200 as penalty

Three days after making wearing of masks in public places compulsory and announcing a fine of ₹100 for those violating the rule, the Mysuru City Corporation on Thursday penalised as many as 142 people for not wearing the masks.

From Friday, those spitting in public places will also be fined to maintain hygiene in public places.

The drive had been launched in all nine zones and enforcement of the rule with the support of the local police will continue hereafter.

“The crackdown had become necessary to discipline the people. Post-pandemic too, people should cultivate the habit of wearing masks in public places,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

