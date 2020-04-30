People not wearing masks in public places fined

Three days after making wearing of masks in public places compulsory and announcing a fine of ₹100 for those violating the rule, the Mysuru City Corporation on Thursday penalised as many as 142 people for not wearing the masks.
From Friday, those spitting in public places will also be fined to maintain hygiene in public places.
The drive had been launched in all nine zones and enforcement of the rule with the support of the local police will continue hereafter.
“The crackdown had become necessary to discipline the people. Post-pandemic too, people should cultivate the habit of wearing masks in public places,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.