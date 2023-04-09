ADVERTISEMENT

People need 100% committed govt. and not 40% commission govt.: Tharoor

April 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor during a press meet at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

 Stating that the Congress passionately believes Karnataka Assembly elections are winnable, former Union Minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said people need a 100% committed government and not a 40% commission government.

“Unfortunately, over four years, there has been bad governance in Karnataka, and essential needs of people are not being met. Infrastructure of Bengaluru that once was a pride of India is now an embarrassment. The Global livability index that ranked Bengaluru as most livable city is now rating Bengaluru as least livable city. State level or urban level governance has serious deficiency,” he told reporters here.

When asked if Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge is in the race for Chief Minister’s post, he said: “He is a respected party president and we are giving full support. Congress has the tradition of not discussing chief ministerial candidate till the elections are over. It is a healthy practise because focus is on winning.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the competition between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, he said: “Both of them have clarified that they are united. Truth is that it is entirely normal to have political aspirations. Let’s not be surprised. In the past, one person has become Chief minister and things have moved on.”

Mr. Tharoor said that besides the local issues that will be raised during elections, national issues are going to come up. They included national security, crony capitalism and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, he added.

‘Disappointed’

The former Minister said that he was disappointed with a couple of Congressmen joining the BJP. “I know them to be secular-minded individuals and I don’t think they will find it to be welcoming in a party that is fundamentally committed to a communal agenda. I think they have made a mistake.”

Stating that every individual has the right to pursue their own political dream, he said: “I have a problem when people go to an ideology that is opposite to what they have always practised or believed in. They will sadly have to repent their choice on how they are treated in their new home.”

Pointing out that Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification had provoked remarkable degree of unity among the Opposition parties, he said that the BJP has created a good ground to bring opposition together. “Search for common ground of the maximum number of issues is possible. Areas of common ground has to be explored and agreed first,” he said on the Opposition’s unity for general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US