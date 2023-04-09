People need 100% committed govt. and not 40% commission govt.: Tharoor

April 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the Congress passionately believes Karnataka Assembly elections are winnable, former Union Minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said people need a 100% committed government and not a 40% commission government.

“Unfortunately, over four years, there has been bad governance in Karnataka, and essential needs of people are not being met. Infrastructure of Bengaluru that once was a pride of India is now an embarrassment. The Global livability index that ranked Bengaluru as most livable city is now rating Bengaluru as least livable city. State level or urban level governance has serious deficiency,” he told reporters here.

When asked if Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge is in the race for Chief Minister’s post, he said: “He is a respected party president and we are giving full support. Congress has the tradition of not discussing chief ministerial candidate till the elections are over. It is a healthy practise because focus is on winning.”

On the competition between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, he said: “Both of them have clarified that they are united. Truth is that it is entirely normal to have political aspirations. Let’s not be surprised. In the past, one person has become Chief minister and things have moved on.”

Mr. Tharoor said that besides the local issues that will be raised during elections, national issues are going to come up. They included national security, crony capitalism and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, he added.

‘Disappointed’

The former Minister said that he was disappointed with a couple of Congressmen joining the BJP. “I know them to be secular-minded individuals and I don’t think they will find it to be welcoming in a party that is fundamentally committed to a communal agenda. I think they have made a mistake.”

Stating that every individual has the right to pursue their own political dream, he said: “I have a problem when people go to an ideology that is opposite to what they have always practised or believed in. They will sadly have to repent their choice on how they are treated in their new home.”

Pointing out that Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification had provoked remarkable degree of unity among the Opposition parties, he said that the BJP has created a good ground to bring opposition together. “Search for common ground of the maximum number of issues is possible. Areas of common ground has to be explored and agreed first,” he said on the Opposition’s unity for general elections.